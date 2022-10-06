UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event Published 10:47 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 just near the intersection with Mississippi 26.

The TV station reported that Arrington was the passenger in the classic car. The driver, Arrington’s husband, was hospitalized after a pickup truck crossed US 49 and collided with the car.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.