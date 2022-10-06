More than 2 million lights planned for Mississippi Christmas drive-thru display this holiday Published 6:30 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater is transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.

Produced by Family Entertainment Live and presented by WLBT, “Magic of Lights” will make its debut at the Brandon Amphitheater, featuring dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with over a million individual LED lights.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the Brandon community and the Brandon Amphitheater for the first time ever and hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live.

“With our focus toward being a quality community for families to live, work, and play, the City of Brandon Amphitheater is the natural destination to host an enjoyable, drive through Christmas presentation for people of all ages. Our efforts are geared towards transforming our Quarry Park Trails that surround the Brandon Amphitheater into a magical experience filled with memorable moments for years to come,” says Mayor Butch Lee.

“We are excited to present the Magic of Lights. Brandon’s Amphitheater is the perfect setting for this fantastic family holiday experience. Helping to bring in events like Magic of Lights so families can create lifelong holiday memories fits perfectly with WLBT’s commitment to serve the communities of Central and Southwest Mississippi,” says Ted Fortenberry, Regional Vice President and GM of WLBT.

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy the tour’s brand-new displays, including the 32 foot tall animated Mattel’s Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, Big Foot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. Created with over one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages.

QUICK FACTS – MAGIC OF LIGHTS –

A 32-Foot-Tall Animated Barbie Display

2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

3,750 manhours to set up each Magic of Lights event

The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show’s giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

Each magic of light event uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

Scenes are as high as 32 ft tall and as long as several hundred feet.

Magic of Lights shines daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets for this festive holiday event are on sale now and can be purchased for any day starting at just $15 per vehicle. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/Brandon.