Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate

On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.

During this stop, the officer became suspicious of criminal activity and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer recovered marijuana along with several dogs that were inside multiple cages throughout the van. The dogs were malnourished and one of the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.