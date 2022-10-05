Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away Published 5:35 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over.

Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped.

On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high fence with barbed wire while out in the jail yard for exercise. Mitchell then reportedly stole a pair of pants from a nearby porch and then was picked up by a passerby.

Since then, law enforcement from multiple agencies, including the US Marshals Service, has been searching for Mitchell, who was not considered to be armed and dangerous.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was in close coordination with Hancock, Pike and Walthall County Sheriff’s Offices since approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, shortly before the arrest of an alleged accessory, Sawyer Reid, of McCullough Road in Pike County.

“I want to commend Captain Garrett Bradford, Deputy Chris Wallace, Walthall County Investigator Cole Andrews and Hancock County Investigators Mike Burkett and Matt Sekinger on a job well done!” said Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett.