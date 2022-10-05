Police investigating death at Mississippi hotel

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez.

Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators did not recognize any signs of foul play that would have caused the man’s death and are awaiting test results to see if he had any drugs in his system.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“We are treating this as a death investigation pending more information,” he said.

More News

No evidence and no body — Mississippi man charged with missing Ole Miss student’s murder demands court hearing

Weekend drive-by shooting, carjacking, robbery by masked men spurs Mississippi police chief to plead for city to ‘step up’ in crime fight

Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away

Cutting in line: Altercation over customer skipping line at Mississippi Walmart leaves man with knife cuts to face

Print Article