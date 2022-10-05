Pastor indicted for sex crimes in Mississippi and Alabama allegedly told victims he could decide if they went to heaven or hell.

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A pastor has been indicted on multiple sex crimes including some with children only 12-years-old.

Gregory Renee Adams, of Citronelle, was indicted on charges of sodomy, rape and sexual abuse by force for alleged crimes spanning decades in both Alabama and Mississippi, WKRG-TV reported Wednesday.

Mobile Police investigators said Adams forced victims to have sex with him and suggested he could decide if they went to heaven or hell.

The alleged sex crimes happened at churches in both Citronelle and Waynesboro, Mississippi.

