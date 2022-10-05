Mississippi manhunt ends with arrest of two teens after shooting leaves one dead and another injured Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said.

According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims had died. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.

The Fayette Police Department said the shooting happened around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 Martin Luther King Road.

Multiple 911 calls were received in reference to the shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found two young men shot and in critical condition.

A manhunt commenced for two teenage male suspects, 16 and 17 years old. The manhunt included the assistance of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, a Mississippi Highway Patrol search dog and helicopter, Port Gibson Police Department and wildlife and fisheries agents, JCSO states in a news release.

The two teens were located in a wooded area in Fayette and taken into custody without further incident. Other arrests were also made in the case and investigations are ongoing, JCSO states. Their identities and the identity of the deceased have not been released.

In social media posts Tuesday, Bailey said Mississippi Highway Patrol used a helicopter and aided the law enforcement agencies in a manhunt for shooting suspects, including one “wearing a white t-shirt and a second suspect is wearing a black jacket.” He later states, “The man hunt is over. Both suspects have been captured. I want to thank the citizens for all the help.”

Fayette police department is asking that anyone with information in reference to the shooting, please contact Chief Lashawn Mcmiller or investigator Diawardrick Grover at (601)786-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.