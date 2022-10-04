Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call

Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call.

On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road.

Within two minutes of the call being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and located several males running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle before the vehicle left the apartment complex, and an investigation ensued after the vehicle was stopped.

All of the stolen property was found in the vehicle and officers took Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville, Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford, and Tycarious Collins, 20 of Oxford, into custody and charged each with Armed Robbery.

Brooks, Kidd, and Collins were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $30,000 bond.

