Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’ Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state.

“It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”

Reeves, along with other representatives from Jackson, joined hundreds in the celebration of a groundbreaking ceremony for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters in Natchez on Monday afternoon.

Jordan Carriers Inc., a flatbed trucking company with routes across most of the Eastern United States, was founded in 1992 with only one truck.

The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has grown to be the largest flatbed carrier in the state of Mississippi. Jordan Carriers outgrew its existing Natchez headquarters and needed to expand.

“We’re busting at the seams,” said Charles Jordan, who leads the company with his brother, Doug Jordan. Charles Jordan said he was humbled by the number of businesses and officials who came to Monday’s groundbreaking to show their support of the project. Jordan also thanked Old River Volvo founder Lee White and other business and financial partners for supporting the industry and its continued growth.

“It’s a good show of how business-friendly this town, Adams County and the state are to growing businesses here,” he said.

Jordan said when he and his dad, Kenneth Jordan, started the company 30 years ago with their first truck, they didn’t really have a plan for what it would become.

“But we both agreed that Adams County and Natchez is the place we’d be staying,” he said. “Throughout the years, I’ve done business in a lot of states and had a lot of opportunities to do different things in different areas. But every time I’m gone, Adams County is a place I always want to get back to. We plan, in the future, to always keep it here.”

Jordan said the future headquarters building would be a testament to the “tireless work and dedication of so many employees throughout the years, including some like Jake Woods, who has worked with Jordan Carriers from its beginning and is still working with the trucking company today.

“Many other employees have been with us the whole time, stuck in there and have done far beyond what was expected of them,” Jordan said. “This new building is a testament to them and something for them. I cannot wait to get them into this new building. I hope it’s something our employees and our team will be proud of and something Natchez will be proud of.”

With the new building, Jordan Carriers can add 60 new headquarter employees as well as 100 more drivers in Mississippi, he said.

“That would put us at the 500-employee mark in Mississippi,” he said. “In the whole Southeast, we should be in the 1,150 to 1,200-employee range from Texas to the Carolinas. … I think we’ll meet our goals. And like we’ve done in the past, we’ve exceeded everything that dad, Doug or I ever thought we could do and we’ll keep on doing that.”

Natchez Inc., the lead economic and community development agency for Natchez, Vidalia and Adams County, said the project amounts to a $11 million investment in the community.

“The Mississippi Development Authority and Natchez Inc. will continue to work to secure headquarter designation as progress continues the project,” said Chandler Russ, Executive Director of Natchez Inc. “This is a very exciting time for Natchez. Congratulations to the Jordan family and their hardworking staff. I look forward to continuing to watch the company grow and thrive here and throughout the Country.”

Reeves said Jordan Carriers’ expansion represents more than just a new 20,000-square-foot facility.

“It represents a Mississippi homegrown company’s three decades of success, $11 million in new capital investment, and 30 new, high-quality jobs for Mississippians,” he said. “Congratulations to the entire Jordan Carriers team on this exciting event.”

Local elected leaders also joined in the celebration of this company milestone.

“The Adams County Board of Supervisors is excited to watch the continued growth in Natchez of employers like Jordan Carriers. This company has helped develop opportunities for our citizens to have a career here at home,” said Wes Middleton, President of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jordan Carriers and their continued investment in our city. They are truly a pillar of our community providing many good-paying jobs to our citizens and also providing an essential service to multiple states across the country. I cannot wait to see their beautiful new headquarters. And we wish them much continued success in the years to come,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said.