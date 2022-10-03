Mississippi man arrested for reportedly attacking innocent bystanders on university campus Published 5:48 am Monday, October 3, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested after he attacked two innocent bystanders on the Mississippi State campus.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend inside a vehicle when he exited the vehicle and assaulted two victims who were walking by.

The incident happened on Tuesday night on Barr Avenue.

Wilkes was charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering.

Officials with the MSU Police Department report that one victim had to be treated for a broken nose and got stitches in the attack. A phone was also taken and smashed, according to reports.

