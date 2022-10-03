Arrest made after Mississippi narcotics officers seize marijuana, cocaine, variety of other drugs Published 6:51 am Monday, October 3, 2022

A man was arrested after searches by Mississippi narcotics officers led to the seizure of marijuana, cocaine and a variety of other drugs.

On Sept. 29, Pike County Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with the assistance of the Magnolia Police Department, executed two search warrants in Magnolia.

Agents seized approximately 4 pounds of Marijuana, approximately 3 grams of Cocaine, Schedule I and Schedule Ill pills, a firearm and various packaging materials.

Derric Hall was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Control Substance, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Bond has not been set at this time.