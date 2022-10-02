Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Published 6:00 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek.

BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.

Deputies located the vehicle and discovered the body inside. Officials believe the vehicle may have been submerged for several days.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said it appears that the vehicle ran off the road and ended up in the creek.

The body is being transferred to the state crime lab to be identified.

