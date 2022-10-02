Mississippi man dies after falling in water during afternoon fishing trip Published 8:16 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

A fishing trip turned tragic when a Mississippi man fell into the water and was swept away by the currents at the Columbus Lock and Dam.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Anderson Tate, 62, of Columbus was fishing with a friend on the west bank of the lock and dam Friday evening when the accident occurred.

Tate was pulled from the river and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.