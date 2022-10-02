Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge Published 7:00 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast.

Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that Edwards’s body hit the ground instead of the water below the bridge.

Before he jumped, Edwards was involved in a high-speed chase on U.S. 90. The chase was called off by Jackson County deputies when the chase entered the Pascagoula city limits. Edwards reportedly continued driving through the city until one of his tires blew out on the bridge.

The circumstances behind the high-speed chase are under investigation.