Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation Published 5:59 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media.

The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30, 2022, around 1 p.m.

The victim’s wallet was stolen and her cards used several times at the Walmart.

If anyone has any information please, call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.