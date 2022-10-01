High school football scores. How did your team do Friday night?
Published 5:31 am Saturday, October 1, 2022
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Amanda Elzy 13, Ruleville 6
Amite School 47, Benton Academy 7
Amory 55, Aberdeen 20
Baldwyn 49, Walnut 6
Bay Springs 52, Enterprise Lincoln 0
Biggersville 46, TCPS 7
Biloxi 21, Harrison Central 8
Bogue Chitto 56, West Lincoln 28
Brandon 21, Warren Central 3
Brookhaven Academy 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 0
Calhoun Aca. 38, Marvell Academy, Ark. 24
Calhoun City 30, East Webster 24, 2OT
Callaway 47, Jim Hill 19
Canton Academy 49, Central Holmes 27
Center Hill 23, Lewisburg 15
Charleston 30, North Panola 26
Clarkdale 49, Forest 0
Clarksdale 42, Greenwood 6
Cleveland Central 18, Lake Cormorant 15
Clinton 35, Starkville 28
Clinton Christian Academy 35, St. Aloysius 0
Columbia 33, Sumrall 0
Columbia Academy 42, Centreville Aca. 30
Columbus 34, Greenville 12
Columbus Christian 62, Humphreys Aca. 48
Copiah Aca. 42, Cathedral 13
DeSoto Central 37, Horn Lake 0
DeSoto, Ark. 46, Hebron Christian 0
East Central 47, Pearl River Central 12
East Marion 51, Loyd Star 39
East Union 41, Belmont 21
Enterprise Clarke 33, Morton 7
Eupora 44, Bruce 6
Falkner 21, Thrasher 20
French Camp 56, Ethel 38
Gautier 55, Long Beach 6
Gentry 34, Yazoo City 6
Germantown 37, Murrah 15
Grace Baptist 58, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 22
Greene County 48, Bay 34
Gulfport 48, Pascagoula 24
H.W. Byers 30, Ashland 20
Hamilton 43, Noxapater 8
Hancock 35, St. Martin 21
Hartfield Academy 24, Parklane Aca. 7
Hattiesburg 40, South Jones 0
Hazlehurst 75, Wesson 21
Heidelberg 20, North Forrest 6
Heritage Academy 39, Wayne Aca. 7
Houston 59, South Pontotoc 28
Humphreys 60, Yazoo County 20
Independence 54, Holly Springs 0
Indianola Aca. 41, Kirk Aca. 10
Itawamba AHS 48, Tishomingo County 0
J.Z. George 14, Riverside 6
Jefferson Davis County 39, Perry Central 0
Kosciusko 35, Choctaw Central 8
Kossuth 27, Booneville 14
Lafayette 56, Saltillo 7
Lamar School 52, East Rankin Aca. 14
Laurel 7, Brookhaven 6
LeFlore 28, O’Bannon 0
Lee Academy, Ark. 36, Delta Aca. 8
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 40, Marshall Aca. 0
Louisville 42, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Lumberton 20, Richton 13
Madison Central 21, Grenada 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 26, Jackson Prep 14
Magee 50, McLaurin 6
Magnolia Heights 24, Starkville Aca. 14
Mantachie 40, Alcorn Central 0
McComb 41, South Pike 6
McEvans 40, West Tallahatchie 6
Mendenhall 18, Scott Central 8
Meridian 51, Pearl 27
Neshoba Central 12, Canton 7
Nettleton 42, Senatobia 41, OT
New Albany 21, Pontotoc 16
Newton 34, Nanih Waiya 13
Newton Co. Aca. 68, Kemper Aca. 32
Newton County 49, Richland 0
North Pike 35, Lanier 6
North Sunflower Aca. 54, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 8
Northeast Jones 18, Quitman 13
Northwest Rankin 45, Terry 28
Oak Grove 31, Petal 20
Oak Hill Aca. 21, North Delta 20
Ocean Springs 40, D’Iberville 0
Okolona 30, Smithville 8
Philadelphia 27, Mize 21
Picayune 49, Vancleave 7
Pillow Aca. 22, Bayou Aca. 0
Poplarville 42, Purvis 0
Prentiss Christian 32, Discovery Christian 0
Puckett 35, Pisgah 13
Raleigh 59, Crystal Springs 6
Raymond 48, Wingfield 0
Resurrection Catholic 58, Salem 6
Ridgeland 56, Wilkinson County 8
Ripley 21, North Pontotoc 7
Seminary 46, West Marion 6
Shannon 44, Mooreville 21
Simmons 47, Coffeeville 0
South Panola 34, Olive Branch 14
Southaven 33, Hernando 14
St. George’s, Tenn. 27, Northpoint Christian 14
St. Joseph-Greenville 47, Winston Aca. 0
St. Joseph-Madison 35, Leake Aca. 20
St. Stanislaus 38, Lakeshore, La. 20
Stone 45, Moss Point 18
Stringer 14, Collins 7
Taylorsville 40, Mount Olive 14
Tri-County Aca. 26, Carroll Aca. 19
Tunica Academy 58, Manchester Aca. 39
Tupelo 35, Oxford 0
Tylertown 36, Franklin Co. 14
Vardaman 27, Sebastopol 6
Velma Jackson 57, Pelahatchie 0
Vicksburg 14, Provine 0
Wayne County 21, Florence 15
West Bolivar 38, McAdams 8
West Harrison 50, George County 49, OT
West Jones 41, Natchez 7
West Lauderdale 43, Leake Central 8
West Lowndes 48, Leake County 6
West Point 42, New Hope 7
Zachary, La. 49, Winona 14
