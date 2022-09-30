Officials looking for Mississippi teen who hasn’t been seen for more than a week Published 6:30 am Friday, September 30, 2022

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a young woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Darby Locke, 18, of Hattiesburg, was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center, in the 3800 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive, on Sept. 21, 2022, around 8:30 p.m.

She could be wearing a purple t-shirt with green sweatpants. She is described as 5’4 and roughly 120 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a tattoo of the word “ART” on the top of her chest (as seen in the photo above).

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.