Officials looking for Mississippi teen who hasn’t been seen for more than a week

Published 6:30 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a young woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Darby Locke, 18, of Hattiesburg, was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center, in the 3800 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive, on Sept. 21, 2022, around 8:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She could be wearing a purple t-shirt with green sweatpants. She is described as 5’4 and roughly 120 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a tattoo of the word “ART” on the top of her chest (as seen in the photo above).

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.

More News

Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire

Sleek new Viking Cruises touring boat makes its debut on Mississippi River

Mississippi man dies, two seriously injured in fiery crash on interstate

Minor injuries reported from interstate crash involving Mississippi school bus

Print Article