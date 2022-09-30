Mississippi fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited back to the state Published 4:56 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

A Mississippi man wanted on a drug charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation has been arrested in Texas and transported back to the state.

The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail.

Wilson was arrested on June 25 in Tarrant County for possession of Marijuana. He had been wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department for several months after he escaped capture during a Department operation on Victory Avenue in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, at the time of his arrest, Wilson had active warrants for possession of cocaine and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation. He was extradited back to Vicksburg to face those charges.

Jones said that prior to his arrest in Texas, the Vicksburg Police Department received information from people on Facebook which indicated Wilson’s possible location.