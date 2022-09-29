Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
Published 7:00 am Thursday, September 29, 2022
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild.
On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case.
The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed.
On Sept. 26, TPD Investigators charged the grandmother, Aretha Hall, 54, of Tupelo, with Felony Child Endangerment and she was arrested.
On Sept. 27, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set bond at $50,000 for Felony Child Endangerment.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.