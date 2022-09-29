Driver of stolen vehicle leads Mississippi officers on chase — strikes police cars during the pursuit Published 6:15 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

The driver of a stolen vehicle who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase struck several police vehicles before being arrested.

Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop shortly before noon Wednesday after they received information about a stolen 2014 Chevrolet pick-up truck, which was reportedly driven by Gray.

The traffic stop was attempted on Highland Colony Parkway in Madison. Gray reportedly refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and other Madison units were involved in the chase.

Gray continued the chase on several highways and streets until it ended in a field off of Sunnybrook Road and Colony Park Boulevard.

Gray reportedly hit several Madison police vehicles during the chase. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he awaits his initial court appearance in Madison County Municipal Court.