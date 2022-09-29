Barge at Mississippi River port catches fire. Firefighters work to control blaze. Published 12:00 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

1 of 3

Black smoke could be seen for miles along a stretch of the Mississippi River as firefighters worked to put out a fire in a barge Thursday morning.

The barge at the Natchez port caught fire at about 11:15 a.m. Monday and bellowed black smoke.

Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department had the blaze under control by 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.