Barge at Mississippi River port catches fire. Firefighters work to control blaze.
Published 12:00 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022
1 of 3
Black smoke could be seen for miles along a stretch of the Mississippi River as firefighters worked to put out a fire in a barge Thursday morning.
The barge at the Natchez port caught fire at about 11:15 a.m. Monday and bellowed black smoke.
Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department had the blaze under control by 11:30 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information is available.