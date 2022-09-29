8-month old dies in Mississippi house fire Published 6:30 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

An 8-month-old child was found dead after a fire at a Mississippi residence was extinguished Sunday.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the baby was found dead after firefighters responded to the fire in St. Martin Sunday afternoon.

Christy Beninati reportedly dropped the 8-month-old and her 6-year-old at her parents’ house Sunday while she went to work. Beninati said her children were left with her father and two other children.

Beninati said she got a call around 4 p.m. that the house was on fire.

Fire officials report that three other children were in the home at the time of the fire and that none of them were injured. No adults were reportedly in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.