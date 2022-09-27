Winds, dry conditions increase fire danger for much of Mississippi, officials say Published 8:00 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Fire danger is high this week for much of Mississippi, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid.

“We’re asking people to please refrain from any outdoor burning all week,” Reid said. “Even though we’re not under a burn ban, conditions are dry, so outdoor burning is discouraged.”

The National Weather Service in Jackson has also issued a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday and Wednesday, with an elevated threat of increasing wildfire danger.

“We’ll have increased winds, low humidity and dry conditions,” Reid said.

Wind is expected to be from the northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Humidity will be as low as 20 to 25 percent. Any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly, NWS warns.

NWS also cautions not to let trailer chains or similar materials drag on roadways, possibly causing sparks, and to dispose of cigarettes properly, not on the ground.