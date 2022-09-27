Officials: 62-year old Mississippi man killed when he was struck by car on highway Published 7:00 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

A 62-year-old Mississippi man walking along a Mississippi highway was killed when his was hit by a vehicle Sunday.

James Jenkins, 62, of Fayette, was killed Sunday in a fatal crash on Hwy. 184 in Franklin County.

At approximately 7:55 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

A 2015 Kia Sorrento driven by 51-year-old Teresa Williams, of Meadville, was traveling east on Hwy. 184 when it collided with a Jenkins.

Jenkins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Troop M Cpl. Craig James.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.