Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to driving under influence when he struck four wheeler, killing 14-year-old girl

Published 6:30 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Judge's gavel on table in office

A Mississippi man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when he struck four-wheeler on roadway, killing 14-year-old girl.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced on Friday that Jeremy Lavell Stringer, 36, of Foxworth, Mississippi was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve and 5 years post-release supervision by Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell after Stringer pleaded guilty to Aggravated DUI Causing Death, a violent felony.

On July 12, 2021, Jeremey Stringer was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol concentration of .188% when he negligently struck a four-wheeler on Pickwick Road and caused the death of driver of the four-wheeler.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Her name was Mia, and she was only 14-years-old when her life was tragically taken.

More Uncategorized

Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days

Man charged with beating victim in head with hammer

Mississippi child to help champion down syndrome awareness month

Mississippi Highway Patrol: Holiday saw 50% drop in fatal crashes, 45% jump in DUI arrests compared to last year

Print Article