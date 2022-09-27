Florida man traveling wrong way on Mississippi highway ends up arrested on firearms charges

Published 5:36 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi Sunday on firearms charges during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over.

Upon further investigation by deputies, a stolen firearm was located in the vehicle. Yoshua Ahmed, 25, of Miami, FL, was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center for possession of a stolen firearm. Investigators began an investigation and determined that Ahmed is also a convicted felon from the State of Florida.

Ahmed was formally charged with one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Ahmed was issued a $15,000.00 bond, set by a Justice Court Judge and is currently being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center.

