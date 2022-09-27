16-year-old fugitive wanted on Mississippi gulf coast arrested 200 miles away Published 7:30 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

A joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old fugitive wanted out of Harrison County.

The operation began last week, when VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble and Sheriff Martin Pace simultaneously received information that an individual wanted in Harrison County might be in the area.

After several days of surveillance and the location of a relative’s address, an operation led by Pace and Kimble and involving multiple uniformed and investigative units from both agencies surrounded a home in the 1100 block of Avenue D and were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.

Javion Latwan Marque Washington, 16, was wanted for three counts of burglary and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Washington was transferred to the Warren County Jail where he will remain without bond until Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies arrive for transport on Tuesday.