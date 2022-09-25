Update: Coroner confirms four people killed in 1 a.m. head-on collision on Mississippi highway

Published 2:01 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night.

Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday that at least four people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday night on U.S. 61 North at the Warren County-Issaquena County line.

Warren County Sheriff’s personnel, the Issaquena County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were among the agencies responding to the wreck.

The identity of those killed has not yet been released by MHP.

