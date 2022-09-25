Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate Published 1:52 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022

Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate.

Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.

He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt.

The suspect is believed to be around 15 to 25 years old and around 5 foot 9 inches tall.

MBI is currently investigating this critical incident and gathering evidence.

If you have any information on the subject, you are urged to call 601-582-3529,