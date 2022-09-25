Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate

Published 1:52 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate.

Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.

He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The suspect is believed to be around 15 to 25 years old and around 5 foot 9 inches tall.

MBI is currently investigating this critical incident and gathering evidence.

If you have any information on the subject, you are urged to call 601-582-3529,

More News

Police seek help to ID body found along Interstate highway

Brett Favre’s texts show he also asked ex-governor for football facility cash, too

Update: Coroner confirms four people killed in 1 a.m. head-on collision on Mississippi highway

Mississippi officials: At least four people killed in head-on-collision late Saturday night

Print Article