Mississippi Walmart store cleared after bomb threat Published 9:49 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022

A Mississippi police department said it cleared a Walmart store and determined it was free of any explosive devices Saturday after the store received a phoned-in threat.

The Richland Police Department said after a bomb squad cleared the building, they found no bombs or other explosive devices.

Earlier Saturday morning the store received a phone call from someone who said they had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officials immediately evacuated the store.

Police said they were still investigating the threat.