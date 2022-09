Mississippi Walmart evacuated after bomb threat Published 1:33 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022

A Mississippi Walmart was evacuated Saturday morning after the store received a bomb threat, police said.

Richland, Mississippi, police said the Walmart store was evacuated after a caller said he had dropped a bomb inside the store.

The call came in at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police on the scene were working to clear the store and ensure no bomb existed by using a bomb-sniffing dog.