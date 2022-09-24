Mississippi man dies in after multi-car crash on South Mississippi highway Published 5:54 am Saturday, September 24, 2022

A 51-year-old Mississippi man died in a crash Thursday with two other vehicles.

John May Jr., 51, of Gulfport, has been identified as the victim of the multi-car wreck that happened shortly before noon Thursday.

The crash occurred in Harrison County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the vehicle driven by May was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north.

May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.