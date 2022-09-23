Sheriff: Colorado man arrested after failing to register as sex offender

Published 6:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Colorado man who recently moved to Mississippi has been arrested for not registering as a sex offender.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office issued the following news release about the arrest:
On Friday, September 16th, 2022, an investigation was conducted regarding a sex offender that has moved here from Colorado.
During that investigation, it was determined that two sex offender registration statutes have been violated.
Anthony Aldrich, 49, of Craig, Colorado, is a sex offender in California and has been staying in the Baldwyn area without following the proper procedure to register as a sex offender in the State of Mississippi.
He is currently charged with failure to register as a sex offender and with being a sex offender living within 3,000 feet of an elementary school. He is currently awaiting bond.

….

