Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend Published 6:26 am Friday, September 23, 2022

Another Mississippi singer may be on his way to singer stardom on NBC’s The Voice.

Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge’s performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” not only received three chair turns — from John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — but also led to a brief duet on stage with Legend, who was the first to turn his chair for Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Cleveland.

Aldridge could follow in the footsteps of Todd Tilghman, of Meridian, who was the winner of season 18 of the competition.

As Aldridge hit the final note on his blind audition, Legend stood, giving him a standing ovation.

Legend must have been particularly impressed with Aldridge because he used his only block of the season. With his block, Legend prevented Blake Shelton from having Aldridge on his team.

Judge Camila Cabello was the only judge not to turn her chair for Aldridge.

When asked by Legend what other music he listens to, Aldridge sang a few notes of Legend’s track “All of Me.” Clearly impressed, Legend joined Aldridge for a few bars.

Stefani joked that she could picture Aldridge singing her popular song “Hollaback Girl.” Aldridge responded with a brief rendition of the “Hollaback Girl” chorus.

Aldridge ultimately decided to join Team Legend.