Mississippi mother and son charged in string of auto burglaries.

Published 5:38 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A Mississippi teen was arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries.
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into.
Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.
The following day Zander Wheeler’s mother, Mary Wheeler,41, of Oxford, was arrested for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.
Zander Wheeler was given a $20,000 bond and Mary Wheeler was given a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar

Mississippi man who reportedly burned cross in his yard to intimidate Black neighbors indicted in federal court. He could face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted.

Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy

Print Article