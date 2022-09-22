Police say 60-year-old woman robbed Mississippi bank

Published 9:39 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

A 60-year-old Mississippi woman is charged with robbing a bank, police said Thursday.

Oxford police said they were called to a report of a bank robbery on Tuesday in the 1900 block of University Avenue.

Police said the suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash.

After officers arrived on the scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement.

Shortly after the robbery, the Water Valley Police Department called and said they had arrested the suspect, Karen Sue Bell, 60, of Water Valley, Mississippi.

She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked for armed robbery. She was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

