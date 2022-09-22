Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer Published 7:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer.

Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena.

School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football team.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the wreck occurred shortly before 4 a.m. between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Strickland.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries, according to MHP.