California man celebrating birthday found shot to death in Mississippi casino parking lot Published 5:47 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

A California man celebrating his birthday at a Mississippi casino was found shot to death in the casino parking lot.

D’Iberville Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark blue Nissan Altima, two-door, older model, that they believe was involved in a shooting at the Scarlett Pearl Casino.

Officials say the car was reported stolen and is missing a rear bumper and has a switched Alabama tag (2CW6059).

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to reports of a shooting at the casino. Police found Nicholaus Craig, 36, shot dead in his car.

Craig reportedly lives in California and was celebrating his 36th birthday at the casino. Officials say Craig was originally from Mobile and heading there to celebrate his birthday with his mother.

Police say the car they believe was involved in the shooting was spotted in Mobile.

If you have seen this vehicle, report it immediately to law enforcement. The number for D’Iberville Police is 228-396-4252.