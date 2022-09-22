1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway

Published 4:02 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead and two others were injured in a three-car wreck on Hwy. 27 north of Monticello Tuesday afternoon.

Monticello Fire Department units were dispatched to assist Sontag-Wanilla Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday afternoon. According to MFD, two vehicles had collided and an 18-wheeler clipped one of them after the initial impact.

Firefighters found one person entrapped in a red vehicle, one person ejected from a silver vehicle and one person partially ejected. One of the occupants of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the red vehicle was extricated, and both injured persons were handed over to the care of Lifeguard Ambulance Service. Both patients were then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Multiple organizations responded to the wreck, including Sontag-Wanilla VFD, Monticello FD, Lawrence County Fire Service, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Rescue 7 and Rescue 9.

