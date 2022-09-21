Police say Mississippi woman intentionally drove vehicle into chicken restaurant

Police say a Mississippi woman intentionally drove her vehicle into a chicken restaurant where she and her husband worked.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 3100 Hardy Street around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, it was learned that the female driver, intentionally drove her vehicle into the business, which is where her and her husband are employed.

There were no injuries during the incident.