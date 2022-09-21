Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are investigating after a grandmother found her 17-year-old grandson lying dead in his bed.

The teen was shot and killed when was struck by a bullet that was fired into the house from the outside.

LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was found dead in his bedroom on Myer Avenue in Jackson. Jenkins has been shot in the upper body twice.

Officers responded at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired. Jenkins’ grandmother later found him dead in his bed, Hearn said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

 

 

