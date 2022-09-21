Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight Published 6:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County.

While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that a male subject had been shot by a female, Sheriff Steve Rushing said. When deputies and King’s Daughters Ambulance Service arrived at the residence, they discovered the male subject was deceased.

The female was located at the scene and detained for questioning.

The names of both individuals have not been released, pending further investigation and notification of family.