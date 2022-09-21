Man charged with beating victim in head with hammer Published 9:45 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

A Mississippi man is accused of assaulting another man by hitting him in the head with a hammer, police said Wednesday.

Southaven police say they responded to an assault report on Tuesday at a business on Goodman Road.

As officers arrived, they saw a man beating another man in the head with a hammer.

Officer said the assailant fled the scene on foot and was found and arrested a short time later.

Police said the suspect, Randall Kyles, is charged with aggravated assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition was not reported.