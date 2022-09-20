Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charge Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested on sexual battery of a child and child molestation charges.

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a minor being sexually assaulted by a friend of family.

Investigators began an investigation regarding the incident.

On Monday September 19, 2022, Lafayette County Investigators formally charged Jessie Bernard Jones, 48 y/o of Oxford, for one count of Sexual Battery of a Child and one count of Molesting- Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Jones was arrested Monday afternoon and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Jones was issued a $100,000.00 bond, set by a Justice Court Judge.