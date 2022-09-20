Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Mississippi man Published 5:54 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Mississippi man last seen Monday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for Charles “Wankie” Tripplet of Shaw, Bolivar County, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt and light blue pants on Monday, September 19th, at about 12:30 P.M. He was last seen walking near US 61 and MS 448 in Bolivar County.

Family members say Charles “Wankie” Tripplet suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles “Wankie Tripplet, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378