Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win Published 6:36 am Monday, September 19, 2022

A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game.

The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in Saltillo.