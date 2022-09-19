Mississippi woman arrested after she reportedly runs over boyfriend in her car

Published 4:03 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have arrested a woman for reportedly running over her boyfriend with her car.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Kimberley Handy, 43, was charged with aggravated domestic assault Monday.

Police told WLBT that Handy and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The fight, which occurred at Highway 80 and Valley Street, reportedly escalated and led to Handy running over her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

 

 

 

More News

Mississippi teen left dead after Monday morning chase, shooting

A first time for everything: Mississippi veterinarian helps free dog after he gets head stuck in rim of old tire

Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements

Body camera footage shows Mississippi police officer’s quick actions to save infant’s life

Print Article