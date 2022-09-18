Police: Female shot by owner as she was trying to steal from Mississippi mall popcorn shop Published 5:00 am Sunday, September 18, 2022

Police are investigating a shooting in connection with a reported shoplifting incident at a Mississippi mall popcorn shop.

Ridgeland Police are investigating the shooting that occurred inside Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police report that a female suspect was shot in the leg after she reportedly pulled a gun on the owner of the popcorn store inside the mall in an attempt to steal popcorn from the store.

Police say the owner shot the female in the leg in what appears to be a self-defense shooting.

The owner was being interviewed by police and store video surveillance footage was being reviewed to determine if any additional charges will be filed in the case.

The suspect was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the female suspect will be taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated assault.