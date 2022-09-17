Mississippi woman indicted in April shooting that involved grandmother, boyfriend

Published 5:46 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi woman has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence after reportedly shooting her grandmother and boyfriend.

Keonna Rogers, 23, of Vicksburg, is accused of the shooting that reportedly happened during an argument at a home on South Street in Vicksburg.

Police reports say the shooting took place in April following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter, later identified as Rogers.

A fight ensued, and Rogers shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend.

 

