Friday’s Mississippi high school football scores: How did your team fare this week?
Published 5:37 am Saturday, September 17, 2022
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian 37, St. Aloysius 8
Amite School 48, Enterprise Lincoln 24
Amory 38, North Pontotoc 8
Baldwyn 45, East Webster 23
Bay Springs 28, Scott Central 26
Biggersville 61, Walnut 16
Biloxi 24, Pearl 17
Calhoun Aca. 56, Kemper Aca. 22
Calhoun City 40, Water Valley 27
Callaway 21, Canton 12
Central Holmes 48, Delta Streets 10
Choctaw Central 12, Lake 6
Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 6
Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 6
Clinton Christian Academy 50, Benton Academy 8
Copiah Aca. 48, Brookhaven Academy 6
Crystal Springs 44, Wilkinson County 8
Deer Creek School 26, Humphreys Aca. 16
Delta Aca. 44, Hebron Christian 0
Enterprise Clarke 49, Stringer 14
Ethel 24, East Rankin Aca. 14
Eupora 46, East Union 7
French Camp 21, Nanih Waiya 20
Gautier 42, Moss Point 14
Gentry 35, Leland 0
Grenada 12, DeSoto Central 7
Gulfport 21, Germantown 10
Hamilton 50, Okolona 34
Hancock 49, Lanier 0
Hartfield Academy 41, Bayou Aca. 0
Hazlehurst 24, Natchez 6
Heritage Academy 31, Starkville Aca. 21
Hernando 55, Malvern, Ark. 29
Houston 27, Corinth 13
Humphreys 12, McEvans 8
Indianola Aca. 28, Washington School 27
Itawamba AHS 34, New Hope 7
Jackson Prep 34, Parklane Aca. 14
Jonesboro, Ark. 31, Center Hill 17
Kosciusko 24, Choctaw County 21
Kossuth 47, Tishomingo County 7
Lamar School 31, Presbyterian Christian 26
Lawrence County 47, Taylorsville 25
Leake Aca. 28, Simpson Aca. 21
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 33, Oak Hill Aca. 26
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6
Magee 42, Collins 7
Magnolia Heights 35, Pillow Aca. 6
Mantachie 33, Thrasher 6
Marshall Aca. 32, North Delta 10
Mendenhall 27, Jefferson Davis County 7
Meridian 31, Hattiesburg 6
Mize 21, Bogue Chitto 14
Morton 38, Independence 36
Neshoba Central 23, Holmes County Central 18
Nettleton 41, Caledonia 14
New Albany 66, Booneville 40
Newton Co. Aca. 56, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 37
Newton County 36, Union 7
North Pike 34, Leake Central 14
North Sunflower Aca. 62, Manchester Aca. 16
Northeast Lauderdale 28, Forest 20
Olive Branch 27, ECS, Tenn. 13
Oxford 43, Lafayette 19
Pascagoula 21, Wayne County 14
Pass Christian 21, St. Stanislaus 3
Perry Central 27, Amite County 13
Petal 45, Laurel 40
Picayune 35, D’Iberville 7
Pontotoc 13, Saltillo 8
Poplarville 48, Terry 6
Port Gibson 20, Murrah 12
Puckett 19, Richton 18
Purvis 37, Bay 28
Quitman 60, Kemper County 0
Raleigh 41, Seminary 0
Raymond 14, Yazoo County 6
Ridgeland 62, Provine 21
Ripley 6, Senatobia 0
Shannon 36, Noxubee County 25
Smithville 35, Alcorn Central 0
South Jones 28, Northeast Jones 21
South Panola 27, Clarksdale 20
South Pike 40, Long Beach 35
South Pontotoc 42, Bruce 6
Southaven 34, Lake Cormorant 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 52, Carroll Aca. 16
St. Martin 42, Greene County 26
St. Patrick 35, Ben Franklin, La. 0
Starkville 21, Louisville 20
Stone 56, Forrest Co. AHS 6
Sumrall 20, Pearl River Central 7
Tri-County Aca. 39, St. Joseph-Madison 21
Tunica Academy 46, Columbus Christian 22
Tupelo 28, Columbus 6
Tylertown 33, Harrison Central 32
Vardaman 42, Coffeeville 20
Velma Jackson 45, Yazoo City 0
Vicksburg 54, Forest Hill 8
West Jones 32, Wingfield 0
West Lauderdale 47, Southeast Lauderdale 6
West Lowndes 22, Noxapater 20
Winston Aca. 35, Winona Christian 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McComb vs. Brookhaven, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/